Ruto’s UDA rakes in over Sh350m in nomination fees

Hustler Center, the UDA headquarters. The party has received more than Sh350 million from over 5,000 aspirants in nomination fees.

By  Onyango K'Onyango

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by Deputy President William Ruto has received more than Sh350 million from over 5,000 aspirants in nomination fees as preparations for party primaries gather pace.

