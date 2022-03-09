Ruto’s UDA rakes in over Sh350m in nomination fees

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by Deputy President William Ruto has received more than Sh350 million from over 5,000 aspirants in nomination fees as preparations for party primaries gather pace.

A majority are from Central, the Rift Valley, Coast, Eastern and Western, with major towns like Nairobi and Nakuru also attracting high numbers. The party will hold its nominations between April 9 and 16.

According to a breakdown seen by the Nation, gubernatorial contenders paid Sh500,000 each, translating to about Sh27 million, while senatorial aspirants cumulatively brought in Sh16 million.

Parliamentary hopefuls, including county reps, paid Sh145 million, while civic aspirants brought in Sh158 million.

The civic seats are the most popular and women and youth account for about half the registered aspirants. As for parliamentary, senatorial and gubernatorial races, women and youth are about a third of the total.

Reduced nomination fees

The party had reduced nomination fees by 50 per cent for marginalised groups, while persons with disabilities were not charged anything. In 2017, Jubilee collected Sh622 million from nomination fees, while ODM received Sh195 million.

While Dr Ruto is the only aspirant interested in the party’s presidential ticket, there are 65 contestants in gubernatorial races, 80 for senatorial seats and 98 woman rep hopefuls. There are 4,213 civic aspirants and 599 gunning for parliamentary seats.

Scramble

“The scramble for the ticket is in Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Coast, Eastern, Western and major urban areas like Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru. On average, there are eight aspirants for one MCA ticket in Mt Kenya and urban areas,” a party source told the Nation.

UDA National Election Board chairman Anthony Mwaura said Kiambu had attracted the highest number of aspirants.

“By today (Tuesday), Kiambu County has the highest number of aspirants in Mt Kenya region who have paid the nomination fees. The number stands at 327,’’Mr Mwaura said

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said UDA was targeting more than 200 MPs in the next Parliament and expressed confidence that their aspirants would claim victory in the August 9 General Election. He said the party was “swimming in money”, which would make it easier for campaigns across the country.

Swimming in money

“All the aspirants who will win in the mountain are in UDA. We are swimming in money. The Hustler Centre is working round the clock to process the list. We even had to extend the deadline because it would have been unfair to lock out people,” Mr Gachagua.

The verification of the aspirants’ list at Hustler Centre is expected to end this evening.

“We have received over 5,000 aspirants across the country, but it is too early to say this is the final number of aspirants who have applied for the UDA ticket. There are those who paid through the bank, but we are yet to confirm their transactions,” UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama said.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said UDA had witnessed an impressive showing in almost all regions across the country, unlike Jubilee in 2017.

“The applicants are from diverse regions, including Nyanza. The majority are in Mt Kenya though, where competition seems to be tough. A recent court ruling allowing the use of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission list for nominations has given applicants some comfort. These numbers show the party is very popular nationally,” he said.

No joint nominations

At the same time, the NEB has ruled out joint nominations with other Kenya Kwanza Alliance parties, such as Amani National Congress of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya.

“There is no such plan for a joint nomination,” said Mr Maina.

The Political Parties Act requires that those participating in nominations must be listed members. It is a shift from the past where any registered voter could participate.

“The party leader has given his undertaking that they will be free and fair. The party has no preferred aspirants and it has not set aside any direct tickets. All aspirants will face Wanjiku’s verdict on nomination day. We urge our people to conduct their campaigns peacefully,” said Mr Maina.

Interim certificates

To ensure no one is shortchanged after winning in the nominations, he said the party will issue interim certificates at the tallying centres.

“We won’t constitute county election boards. The NEB shall handle all the nominations. The board updates him (Ruto) every day on nominations preparations,” said Mr Mwaura, adding that they would ask diplomats to send observers to monitor the nominations.

Mr Antipas Tirop, a gubernatorial aspirant in Nandi, said the success or failure of UDA would depend on party primaries. He will be battling it out for the party’s ticket with incumbent Stephen Sang and Mr Allan Kosgey.