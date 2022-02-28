UDA recalls membership registers as it prepares for party primaries

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has recalled membership registers from the grassroots for review ahead of the party primaries slated for April 9 to16.

