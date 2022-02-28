Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Wahome Wamatinga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and the county’s UDA coordinator Wahome Wamatinga, who were both eyeing the same seat in the August 9 elections. DP Ruto negotiated a truce between them.

DP William Ruto brokers truces in Mt Kenya and Rift

By  Reginah Kinogu

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is turning to negotiated democracy to end internal wrangles and competition among allies, particularly in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions.

