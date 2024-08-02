UDA ousts Cleophas Malala from Secretary-General post

It is the end of the road for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala after the party's National Executive Committee revoked his appointment.

The move follows a series of incidents that led to chaotic scenes and confrontations after a section of the ruling party's supporters stormed the party's headquarters on Wednesday, July 31.

This came after Joe Khalende declared himself the SG, accusing the former Kakamega senator of abdicating his duties.

During the hours-long standoff at Hustler Plaza on Ngong Road, Mr Khalende was injured after being attacked by thugs.

In a statement released on Friday, August 2, the UDA's top decision-making body appointed deputy leader Hassan Omar Hassan as interim secretary.

"The National Executive Committee was convened today at the request of members of the committee to discuss, deliberate and agree on the way forward based on the events of the last few days in the party and fundamentally the events of the last few weeks in our country," the statement said.

President William Ruto's party noted that the ongoing elections will ultimately provide members with an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling station to the national level.

“As NEC, the Constitution of the party mandates us to provide policies and political guidance to the party,” stated the statement.

UDA underlined the need for continuous realignment of their policies and political guidance with the broader national political landscape and our collective aspirations.