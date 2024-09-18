When mum earns less: How unequal pay affects Kenyan families

Imagine working just as hard as your colleague, but taking home less money at the end of the month. For many Kenyan women, this isn't just imagination - it's reality. Yesterday, as the world marked International Equal Pay Day, we took a closer look at our own backyard. Picture this: for every Sh100 a man puts in his pocket, a woman gets only Sh82. That's the stark truth revealed by UN Women's recent study on Kenya's gender pay gap.

But there's more to the story. If you didn't finish college, the picture gets even gloomier. Women with less education might see just Sh69 for every Sh100 a man earns. That's a whopping Sh13 difference compared to their more educated sisters!

So, what's being done about this? Enter Judy Njino, a woman on a mission. She's the Executive Director of Global Compact Network Kenya, part of a UN initiative pushing companies worldwide to do better. We sat down with her to get the inside scoop on how Kenyan businesses are stepping up to close this gap.

From boardrooms to farm fields, she's seen it all. She shares stories of progress, challenges, and hope. Are we moving in the right direction? What can each of us do to make a difference? Let's dive into our chat and find out how we can all play a part in making sure every Kenyan gets a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.

What advantages does International Equal Pay Day offer?

The International Equal Pay Day helps to draw attention to the gender pay gap, thereby prompting action from stakeholders across all sectors of the economy. It also encourages the adoption of policies aimed at achieving wage parity across organisations and the country at large. It fosters gender equality and economic fairness, contributing to social justice and leading to a just society and improved livelihoods.

What initiatives has Global Compact Network Kenya taken to advance wage equity?

At Global Compact Network Kenya, we have been at the forefront of championing the implementation of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (Weps), which has seen 92 companies from Kenya commit to Weps out of 5,000 companies globally. By signing Weps, companies commit to Principle 2, which calls on them to treat all women and men fairly at work without discrimination as it advocates equal pay remuneration, including benefits and bonuses, for work of equal value and ensures a minimum living wage for all female and male employees.

As the leading corporate sustainability initiative, we have offered training and networking opportunities through gender equality workshops and deep dives such as Target Gender Equality that promote peer-to-peer learning and multi-stakeholder dialogue on matters of gender equality.

These forums also help build a network of experts to support gender equality strategies such as equal pay, and work collectively to tackle persistent barriers to gender equality like pay gaps. The programmes also challenge companies to set ambitious and realistic corporate goals to ensure wage equity and to take action to achieve them.

As the local network of the UN Global Compact, we have promoted the adoption of the Gender Gap Analysis Tool (GGAT) and encouraged businesses to use this tool to adopt fair pay practices. This tool helps companies identify strengths, gaps, and opportunities to improve their performance on gender equality and in particular where pay gaps exist.

Global Compact Network Kenya Executive Director Judy Njino addressing participants from private sector on how to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, in the workplace and community, during the Women’s Empowerment Principles Forum in Nairobi in August, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Has anything come of it?

Participating companies have reported increased gender equality awareness and implementation of gender-sensitive policies such as equal pay for equal work. For instance, the GGAT revealed that companies addressing gender disparities saw a 20 per cent improvement in female representation in leadership roles.

Which Kenyan industries have implemented the equal pay for equal work principle?

Companies that have implemented equal pay for equal work principle cuts across many industries in Kenya and we have a number of them drawn from the banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, and horticulture sectors.

How did they go about putting this principle into practice?

Most companies went about implementing this principle by adopting comprehensive human resource policies, regular salary audits to ensure that they are in line with the set targets of equal pay for equal work across all genders, and adherence to the Women’s Empowerment Principles. For example, the banking sector has seen a 15 per cent reduction in the gender pay gap through such initiatives.

What are the advantages of living in a nation that upholds equal pay for equal work?

Upholding equal pay for equal work ensures that equitable distribution of wealth boosts overall economic performance. Improved workplace morale and fair compensation improve employee satisfaction and productivity, leading to higher retention rates for companies, in addition to attracting top talent during recruitment. Equal pay for equal work reduces gender inequality, leading to a more just society.

Why is the gender pay gap a concern for governments?

The gender pay gap reflects gender inequality in the country. This has the potential to hurt economic growth, social justice, and overall national well-being, hence affecting a country’s prosperity.

Widening gender disparities hinder social progress and equality, making gender pay gap a policy issue in which a government is evaluated and held accountable by its citizens and the international community.

Gender pay gap is also a human rights issue and pay inequality undermines the principles of fairness and human rights in a country. The gender pay gap costs the global economy trillions annually. For example, by women earning less, it limits their potential and purchasing power, thereby slowing a country’s overall economic productivity. Around 2.4 billion women of working age are not afforded equal economic opportunity. According to the United Nations, nearly 2.4 billion women globally don’t have the same economic rights as men.

What is the gender pay gap's long-term effect on household economies?

Families with gender pay disparities face lower household incomes, impacting living standards. Gender pay gap leads to reduced financial resources for education and health. It may also lead to a cycle of inter-generational poverty if these economic disparities persist.

Is there a chance that AI will make the gender pay gap bigger?

If not effectively used, artificial intelligence (AI) can lead to the aggravation of gender pay gap. This is because if not managed well, AI algorithms can reinforce existing gender biases. For example, biased hiring algorithms could perpetuate pay disparities across the board. Therefore, there is a need for vigilance in ensuring that AI tools are designed and implemented with fairness to avoid escalation of the gender pay gap.

How can pay disparities be eliminated through alternative approaches?

This can be done through the enforcement of stronger equal pay laws that ensure fairness. Having a transparent salary policy within organisations can go a long way in identifying and addressing pay gaps. Research has shown that gender pay gaps shrink when companies are required to disclose data on wages and overall compensation.

Pay disparities can also be eliminated through regular pay disclosure, pay audits and giving workers the right to access pay data, which is a proactive approach towards pay transparency.