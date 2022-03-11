UDA interviews: Ruto to face two rivals for presidential ticket

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a rally.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Ms Tracy Wanjiru Kingoli and Mr Orina Jephnei Nyakwama had applied to be considered as UDA presidential hopefuls.
  • The interviews will take place at Hustler Plaza, Nairobi, while the NDC is planned on Tuesday at Kasarani in Nairobi.  

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited Deputy President William Ruto and two other presidential aspirants for interviews on their suitability for the party’s ticket on Saturday ahead of the National Delegates Conference (NDC) that will pick the flagbearer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.