William Ruto’s nominations headache ahead of 2022

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with other leaders at AIC church service Engineer town in Nyandarua County on February 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • In Uasin-Gishu, a number of the sitting Jubilee lawmakers are among those who have declared interest to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago.

  • Governor Sang has previously accused Senator Cherargei of attacking him in public forums instead of serving the people.

Deputy President William Ruto is facing a political headache ahead of the 2022 elections after a number of his allies showed interest in the gubernatorial and parliamentary seats in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya region, each banking on the DP to endorse them.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.