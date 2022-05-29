UDA deputy chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa dumps Ruto for Raila

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday suffered a blow after deputy chairman of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kipruto Kirwa joined Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Mr Kirwa is the second UDA official to defect in less than two months after former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, who was the party's treasurer ditched DP Ruto's camp, citing lack of democracy.

The former Agriculture Minister who was received by Mr Odinga arrived at a political rally in Sirisia, Bungoma County accompanying former Prime Minister's running mate Martha Karua.

Announcing that he had resigned as the deputy of UDA chairman Johnston Muthama, Mr Kirwa said the appointment of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as the running mate of DP Ruto was a clear indication that Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) was not promoting democracy but stifling it.

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Aspirant, Raila Odinga second (left), accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua receives United Democratic Alliance Party's Vice Chairman Kipruto Kirwa Azimio La Umoja One Kenya, during a rally at Sirisia in Bungoma County on May 29, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

He said immediately Mr Gachagua was unveiled, he retreated to self-introspection before making decision to support Mr Odinga.

"Two weeks ago, my side appointed the person who was going to be running mate of my brother, that was the clearest indication that there is no democracy. The following day, I waited Raila Odinga unveiled his running mate Martha Karua. It reached a point to think of what next and for those 13 days, I have been thinking how will I continue to be in a team where democracy is going to be sacrificed at the cross," said Mr Kirwa.

The former Cherang'any MP said: "Last night, I called Martha Karua to ask where she will be today (Sunday) and she said she will be in Bungoma and Bungoma is the neighbor of Trans Nzoia where I stay. From today (Sunday) I Kipruto Kirwa, I have resigned as vice chairman of UDA."

Ms Karua, who came with Mr Kirwa, described him as a dedicated leader who has always championed the well-being of Kenyans.

"I know my brother Kipruto Kirwa as a hardworking person. We were with him in Kibaki government and he was in charge of Agriculture," she said.