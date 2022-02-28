Omingo Magara quits UDA party

Former South Mugirango Member of Parliament Omingo Magara has resigned as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Treasurer and party member, citing lack of democracy.

Mr Magara made the announcement on Monday after meeting his supporters at St Vincent Pastoral Centre in Kisii County.

“For a long time, I have harboured an ambition to be the Kisii County Governor through the UDA party where I was also the national treasurer. However, there has since been developments that render my candidature through the UDA Party impossible,” said Mr Magara.

He added; “After considerable reflections and consultations with my people in Kisii County, national leaders, family and friends, my political future and ambitions cannot be sufficiently addressed by the UDA party, I therefore immediately resign as a party member and as a treasurer.”

Mr Magara said he will continue talking to other political players with a view of finding political suitors that align with his vision for Kenya and that will respect the ethos of inclusivity, by crafting a future that weaves a fabric that appreciates every Kenyan dreams and aspirations.

“As you can imagine, this has been such a heavy decision to make, as we must always allow the voice the people we seek to lead to prevail over and above our personal ambitions. Today, that voice wants a different direction from the path I am currently on. It is the voice of the people, and ultimately the Voice of God,” said Mr Magara.

He called on his people to be vigilant, “ but we as a people, and a nation, we must remain united to allow us usher in the golden age of our republic.”

Mr Magara’s decision to exit UDA comes just days after former Youth Affairs director in the office of the DP Antoney Kibagendi quit the party.

Mr Kibagendi bolted out of the William Ruto led party last week and joined Raila Odinga's led Azimio movement.

“I am now back home. ODM is my party,” he told the Daily Nation.

Mr Omingo and Mr Kibagendi’s defection has left a huge dent on Mr Ruto’s UDA party within the Kisii brigade.

Ms Rachel Otundo who is also seeking the Kisii gubernatorial seat also dumped UDA.