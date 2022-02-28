DP Ruto arrives in Washington for US tour

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday arrived in Washington, United States (US) in the first of a series of foreign trips that will also lead him to the United Kingdom (UK).

Dr Ruto landed Washington, accompanied by politicians including Musalia Mudavadi, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, and several members of his secretariat.

He was received by Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, and Kenyans residing in the US, some of whom were donning yellow, a colour associated with his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The DP is expected to hold meetings with US officials, elected leaders and Kenyans in diaspora in a bid to convince Kenya’s western allies he is fit to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The DP is considered among the front runners to win the August 2022 polls.

The visit comes months after the DP’s effort to visit Uganda was thwarted by the immigration officials on grounds that he’d not been cleared by the Office of the President.

Dr Ruto departed on Sunday morning to the US for the 10-day tour. He is accompanied by a 30-member delegation, including his wife Rachel Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The DP is expected to hold talks with Ms Karen Brass, a member of the US House of Representatives, with a focus on Kenya’s economic vision, foreign policy, democracy and governance.

The DP will also meet officials of the State department and the Pentagon, as well as the Government National Security Council (NSC) Advisor.

“Dr Ruto is honoring invites by senior government officials and top policy institutes in Washington, DC and London. He will speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub. The US leg of the trip will conclude with a meeting with the Kenyan Diaspora,” said Mr Ababu Namwamba, head of international relations at the WSR Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who is also the head of Ruto’s campaign secretariat, tweeted: “Accompanying DP William Ruto on an official whistle tour of the West, with a post-August 9 message of hope and a better future for Kenyans and our nation.”

Other leaders on the trip are Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kwale’s Salim Mvurya, Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet).

MPs Soipan Tuya (Narok County), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) and Aden Duale (Garissa Township).

“We are honoured to host the Deputy President of Kenya William Ruto and US Congress member Karen Bass for a conversation on politics and policy,” said the House Foreign Affairs sub-committee on Africa, global health and human rights, which is chaired by Ms Bass.

At the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the DP is expected to share his thoughts on how he will handle foreign policy, fight against terrorism and trade should he win the August 9 general elections. Before leaving for the UK, the DP will meet Kenyans living in the US at the Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Washington.

In London, Dr Ruto will meet senior UK government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

He is also expected to speak to Kenyan Diaspora in the UK, and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.