DP Ruto arrives in Washington for US tour

Deputy President William Ruto was received by, among others, Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Simiyu

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday arrived in Washington, United States (US) in the first of a series of foreign trips that will also lead him to the United Kingdom (UK).

