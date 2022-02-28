Ruto allies to Raila: Uhuru will use and dump you 

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) shakes hand ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the ODM National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani indoor arena on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua claimed there was a plan to nominate one of the President’s children to a powerful position.
  • The President’s cousin, Mr Kung’u Muigai, dismissed the theory, saying “the President is pursuing the common good of the country and not the family”.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya region believe the First Family is working behind the scenes to make ODM leader Raila Odinga a weak President should he win the election on August 9.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.