Let Uhuru retire gracefully, DP Ruto tells Raila

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses his supporters at a Kenya Kwanza coalition rally in Nyeri town on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu  &  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Deputy President's allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta to borrow a leaf from Kibaki and retire gracefully.
  • Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga formally shifts to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance.

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday reacted to the Azimio la Umoja meeting in Nairobi, saying it is not the work of President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite opposition political parties.

