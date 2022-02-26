DP William Ruto

Ruto to use churches to counter Uhuru’s Azimio plans

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru said they will defend the Church from being disparaged by the President and Mr Odinga.
  • President Kenyatta said in Sagana, Nyeri, this week that some of the churches have been feeding Kenyans with lies after being bribed with donations of “stolen money”.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Mt Kenya have now crafted a strategy to neutralise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plans in the region following his endorsement of Azimio la Umoja boss Raila Odinga.

