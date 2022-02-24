You’ve failed Mt Kenya, Ruto allies tell Uhuru

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed the people of Mt Kenya and vowed to reject Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the ballot on August 9.

In a speech to supporters at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County earlier yesterday, President Kenyatta accused his deputy of dishing out stolen funds.

But in a swift rejoinder in Machakos and Makueni counties, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said the President had ignored the thorny issues of youth unemployment, insecurity and the high cost of living.

“The speech should have addressed insecurity in Laikipia and Lamu. He should have addressed harassment of businesses by the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. He should also have addressed the issues affecting coffee prices,” Mr Kang’ata said.

He urged the President to retire in peace and avoid leaving office fighting with people in his own backyard.

“Whatever one’s reservations are in Mt Kenya, Mr Odinga divides us,” said the senator.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused the President of being aloof to the problems in the region. “It’s clear he’s not aware that high cost of farm inputs has diminished returns in the agriculture sector. He is not aware of the biting poverty in the region. Many small and medium entrepreneurs are struggling. He’s reading a script that does not resonate with the ground,” he said.

“We love him and we will never let any harm come his way. But we have our bare minimums. We cannot support Mr Odinga,” he added.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah said the President had mismanaged the economy.

“At the Sagana meeting, President Kenyatta lied that his administration has improved agriculture. The truth is that agriculture has deteriorated under the leadership of Peter Munya. A 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser used to cost Sh2, 500. Today, it’s retailing at Sh6, 000,” he said.

Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau said the President erred in blasting the clergy on allegations that they have been receiving dirty money from Dr Ruto.

“The church that prayed for our President when he had a criminal case at The Hague was good. It was also good when it marshalled votes for him. Yet, he now finds strength to tell off the clergy. God shall judge him,” she said, adding: “He must be undergoing immense pressure from quarters beyond his control.”

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu said the President was insincere in his allegations that seemed to suggest the DP had stolen public resources.

“The President is head of government and commander-in-chief of the defence forces. Saying he had been deputised by a thief for over eight years; one whose arrest he hasn’t ordered, is hypocritical,” said Mr Waititu, who was impeached on corruption allegations.

He said the war on graft had been politicised, adding that Mr Kenyatta had promised the country answers about the Covid-19 billionaires “but when it emerged that the culprits were his close allies as well as those connected to Mr Odinga, he slowed down”.

On his part, Dr Ruto questioned the Head of State’s choice of successor, saying Mr Odinga was not up to the task.

“There are a few people meeting in hotels and offices plotting how to market the man of riddles as the next president. Kenyans will decide the next president, not a few people in hotels,” Dr Ruto said.

“Azimio la Umoja should stop overworking the President, tasking him with campaigning for Mr Odinga in some sections of the country. Allow the President to retire in peace,” he added.

He called on the Kamba community to shun Azimio la Umoja and support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, whose administration would advance President Kenyatta’s development plan.