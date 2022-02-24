You’ve failed Mt Kenya, Ruto allies tell Uhuru

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a rally yesterday at Uvete in Kilome, Makueni County. The DP was leading his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade that included ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy | DPPS

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said President Uhuru Kenyatta had failed the people of Mt Kenya and vowed to reject Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the ballot on August 9.

