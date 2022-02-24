Ruto scuttled Mau resettlement plan, Raila says

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses a delegation from the South Rift yesterday at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga said Mau Forest eviction victims should blame the DP for leading local politicians to oppose the move by the Grand Coalition government.
  • Leaders from the South Rift led by former minister Sally Kosgei and Governor Alex Tolgos say the ODM leader still has backing in the Rift Valley region.


Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga yesterday accused Deputy President William Ruto of inciting settlers in the Mau Complex against the government during the first attempt to resettle them.

