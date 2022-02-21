Raila, Kalonzo inch closer to 2022 deal

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday inched closer to a political deal after holding crucial talks in Mombasa.

The two met at the Tamarind Hotel hours before holding separate rallies in Tononoka and Kadongo grounds in the port city. Although Mr Musyoka said the meeting was informal, he promised more discussions in the coming days “in a more structured manner”.

“Such discussions would not happen in secret because we have a nation to care for. If there would be coalition talks then it will be on a structured dialogue and on the basis of equality of partnership,” he said.

Mr Musyoka added that any political formation seeking partnership with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) must demonstrate good faith and openness. The meeting was also attended by Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

Mr Musyoka was accompanied by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, Embakasi South MP Musili Mawathe, Makali Mulwa (Kitui) Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and former MP Kiema Kilonzo.

A close ally of Mr Odinga said the discussions were geared towards sealing a deal with Mr Musyoka – who was his running mate in the 2013 and 2017 polls – before the ODM National Delegate Conference (NDC) slated for Saturday.

“The two teams are working hard to ensure Kalonzo joins Azimio la Umoja as soon as this week,” the source said.

Last week, Wiper gave Mr Musyoka the freedom to negotiate pre-election coalition deals with other players ahead of the August 9 polls.

The former vice president said he was ready to talk to any party or coalition to fight corruption and improve the lives of Kenyans.

“Every time Kenyans keep on asking me if I will join other coalitions but what I can tell them is we want them to come with their manifestos so we can scrutinise them. OKA will not go for them this time,” he said.

Sources within Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka’s camps intimated to the Nation that more details of the talks would come to light during the weekend Jubilee-ODM conferences in Nairobi.

Partners

Former Kenyan envoy to South Korea ambassador Ngovi Kitau, who is part of Mr Musyoka’s negotiating team, said all was well between the two leaders, adding that they were “all working together”.

“They are not enemies, they are all working together and the President as the Head of State keeps on talking to all the people. Let’s see what comes out today and the NDCs over the weekend,” Mr Kitau said.

A source in Mr Odinga’s camp told the Nation that whereas OKA was keen on joining Azimio as a coalition partner, the ODM leader was keen on forming partnerships with individual OKA parties.

“We expect to have something tangible by the time we shall be holding our NDC together with Jubilee. We expect the two teams to sign the Letter of Intent to working together which shall be followed by a structured coalition document in the coming days,” the source said.

Wiper vice chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said the Mombasa meeting had been hinted to by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, a close associate of Mr Odinga.

“Kenneth mentioned yesterday (Saturday) that a meeting was in the cards in Mombasa, where all of them are. We will communicate once we get any news,” Mr Kilonzo said.

Mr Odinga yesterday dwelt on ODM nominations to avoid a fall-out and keep its support base intact ahead of the 2022 elections. He moved to avert a rift that could cost the party the gubernatorial seat in Mombasa.

With campaigns to succeed Governor Hassan Joho gathering momentum, ODM faces the headache of choosing between Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal.

Mr Odinga promised to conduct fair and free nominations. “When two bulls fight it, the grass gets trampled. They will battle it out at the nomination ballot box and whoever misses out will still be our friend,” he said.

Today, the Azimio team heads to Kwale County before ending the coast tour in Taita Taveta tomorrow. Mr Odinga also said Azimio la Umoja parties will have a consensus on where to field candidates to ensure they win a majority of votes across the country.

“We are doing well in our alliance and each party is preparing for nominations but before that, we shall meet as parties and agree where each party will field its candidates depending on their stronghold. We want to garner more votes across the country right from ward representative, National Assembly, Senate and governor positions,” said Mr Odinga.

According to sources within OKA and Azimio, the two alliances have agreed to intensify their campaigns as they chat way forward on their future political alliance.

ODM is keen not to repeat the mistakes it made in 2017 that saw it lose the Taita Taveta gubernatorial seat to Wiper. The hotly contested nomination saw ODM controversially hand over its ticket to former Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu, who lost to Mr Granton Samboja on a Wiper ticket.

Mr Samboja floored former Governor John Mruttu, who unsuccessfully defended his seat as an independent candidate after being allegedly rigged out during the ODM nominations.



