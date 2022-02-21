Kalonzo and Raila

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (right) confers with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Wiper National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at the Kasarani Sports Complex on November 25, 2021. The two held discussions geared towards sealing a deal before the ODM National Delegate Conference (NDC) slated for Saturday.

Raila, Kalonzo inch closer to 2022 deal

By  Nation Team

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday inched closer to a political deal after holding crucial talks in Mombasa.

