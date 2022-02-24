NCCK pushes for peaceful campaigns, elections

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has intensified calls on believers to spearhead peace, tolerance and sound politics as the country heads to the August General Election.

The NCCK, which brings together 32 churches, is using the pulpit to reach out to Christians across the country.

Addressing believers at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) St Peter's Cathedral in Meru town, Rev John Gitari warned against confrontations and incitement.

“We are encouraged to embrace prudence, fairness, fortitude and sobriety to guard against evil during this season. These are human virtues that order our relationship with our neighbours,” Rev Gitari said.

He also called on those seeking elective positions “to avoid attacking, inciting words and slogans that divide Kenyans and which have further implication on national unity and cohesion”.

Believers have also been asked to shun bribery so as to make the right decisions at the ballot.

The NCCK emphasised that politicians should not use the pulpit to play politics, arguing that the church should be a neutral platform.

Earlier, upper eastern chairperson Bishop Jadiel Kaigongi said clerics should guard against allowing places of worship to be used for politics and spewing hate.

"Do not allow anyone to stand in a place of worship to speak politics or engage in foul language. The places of worship must remain sanctuaries where all people, regardless of their status in the society, can meet and worship God,” he said.