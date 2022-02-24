NCCK pushes for peaceful campaigns, elections

NCCK upper eastern

NCCK upper eastern region leaders during a media briefing in Meru town on June 8, 2021. They warned against any attempts to postpone the 2022 General Election.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has intensified calls on believers to spearhead peace, tolerance and sound politics as the country heads to the August General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.