Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga KICC

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the KICC in Nairobi during the Jubilee Party's National Delegates Conference on February 26, 2022.

| PSCU

Politics

Prime

Uhuru-Raila handshake reunites bitter political foes

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

As President Uhuru Kenyatta retreated to the Sagana State Lodge on Wednesday, he carried the heavy weight of one particular question that troubled both his followers and political opponents alike: Just why would he dump his deputy of nine years, William Ruto, and support his erstwhile foe, Raila Odinga, to succeed him when he retires after the August polls?

