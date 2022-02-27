DP Ruto off to the US, UK on a 10-day whistle-stop tour

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto who flew out  on February 27, 2022 to the United States, marking the beginning of his 10-day political tour that will also see him visit Britain.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Deputy President William Ruto Sunday morning flew out to the United States, marking the beginning of his 10-day political tour that will also see him visit Britain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.