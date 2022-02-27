DP Ruto off to the US, UK on a 10-day whistle-stop tour

Deputy President William Ruto Sunday morning flew out to the United States, marking the beginning of his 10-day political tour that will also see him visit Britain.

He is accompanied by a 30-member delegation, including his wife Rachel Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi

The DP is expected to hold talks with Karen Brass, a member of the US House of Representatives, with a focus on Kenya’s economic vision, foreign policy, democracy and governance. The DP will also meet officials of the State Department and the Pentagon, as well as the Government National Security Council (NSC) Advisor.

“Dr Ruto is honouring invites by senior government officials and top policy institutes in Washington, DC and London. He will speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona’s Washington Entrepreneurship Hub. The USA leg of the trip will conclude with a meeting with the Kenyan diaspora,” said Mr Ababu Namwamba, head of international relations at the WSR Presidential Campaign Secretariat.

Focus on presidential bid

While announcing the foreign tour on Twitter, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who is also the head of Dr Ruto’s campaign secretariat, said the visit will also focus on the DP's August presidential bid.

“Accompanying DP William Ruto on an official [whistle-stop] tour of the West, with a post 09 August 2022 message of hope and a better future for Kenyans and our nation,” said Mr Nanok.

Other leaders on the trip include Governor Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga and Kwale’s Salim Mvurya.

Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) are also part of the team.

Members of the National Assembly on the tour include Ms Soipan Tuya (Narok Woman Rep), Mr Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Ms Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Rep), Ms Alice Wahome (Kandara), Mr Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) and Mr Aden Duale (Garissa Township).

Others in the delegation include aides and support staff working at the DP’s office.

Foreign policy

At the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the DP is expected to share his thoughts on how he will handle foreign policy, the fight against terrorism and trade should he win the August 9 presidential election.

Before leaving for the UK, the DP will meet Kenyans living in the US at the Mt Calvary Baptist Church in Washington.

In London, Dr Ruto will meet senior UK government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Centre and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

He is also expected to speak to Kenyans living in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.