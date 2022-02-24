Parliament

MPs at a past House session in Parliament. The lawmakers traded barbs and accusations on who was responsible for the country’s huge public debt.

| File |  Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Raila, Ruto camps clash over public debt during House debate

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The raging debate on the country’s public debt took centre-stage in Parliament yesterday, with lawmakers trading barbs and accusations on who was responsible for the situation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.