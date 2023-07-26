Time is running out for bipartisan talks, Kenya Kwanza tells Azimio

The Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks team has once again invited their Azimio la Umoja One Kenya counterparts to return to the negotiating table, warning that time is running out.

The team, led by Tharaka MP George Murugara, said they are still willing to engage with the Azimio side to find solutions to their grievances.

Addressing journalists at Parliament buildings, Mr Murugara said the talks were only suspended by Azimio and not dissolved, so there is still a window for talks.

“We want to tell our counterparts that we are still open for talks and ready to engage them, but the time will not be there forever. Please confirm to us when you are ready because we are always ready on our side,” Mr Murugara said.

The co-chairperson of the talks said he has invited his counterpart Otiende Amolo (Rarieda MP) for a meeting in order to continue with the talks.

“I hope my co-chair will provide leadership to his team so that we can continue with the talks,” Mr Murugara said.

He added that should the Azimio team come back to the negotiating table, they will prioritise the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The issue of IEBC reconstitution remains a priority to us and it is one of the issues we are willing to engage the Azimio team to find a solution. We will however need to find out whether the selection panel has been going on with the recruitment or not,” Mr Murugara said.

The co-chair insisted that all talks will be held within the confines of the law and the committee will not engage in any extra-legal activity unless there is an amendment to the law.

“Until the law is changed, all the engagement will have to be done within the existing laws. The committee has no powers to engage in any extra-judicial engagement,” Mr Murugara said.

The call for resumption of talks comes almost two months after the Azimio side of the 14-member committee suspended the talks indefinitely, accusing Mr Murugara of failing to sign two letters addressed to the chairperson of the selection panel, Mr nelson Makanda, and another to IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein.

In suspending the talks, the Azimio team also accused the government side of not being serious in the engagement as they had failed to cede any ground. It said that despite suspending demonstrations then and avoiding remarks that could jeopardise the talks, the government side did not give in to any of their demands, making it a waste of time to continue with the talks.

Asked whether they have addressed the Azimio concerns, Mr Murugara said he was not aware of any concerns.

“I am not aware of those concerns. Maybe they wanted time to go to demonstrations and now that the protests are over, they should come and we will continue with the talks,” he said.