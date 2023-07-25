President Ruto offers to meet Raila Odinga for face-to-face talks

President William Ruto has offered to meet Azimio leader Raila Odinga for face-to-face talks in a bid to end street demonstrations that recently threatened to plunge Kenya into chaos.

My friend @RailaOdinga ,am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience.

“My friend @RailaOdinga, am (sic) off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent. Am (sic) back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am (sic) available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience. WsR,” Dr Ruto tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The offer comes hours after Mr Odinga accused the Head of State of snubbing his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu who jetted into the country two weeks ago to mediate in the conflict linked to the high cost of living and disputed August 2022 presidential election.

Mr Odinga said Suluhu, who wanted to broker a deal in the bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, was left hanging for the two days she was in the country.

"She was kept waiting. We were available but the other faction was not available. Suluhu spent two nights here but it was all in vain," he told journalists drawn from the international media in Nairobi on Tuesday.