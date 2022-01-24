Musalia Mudavadi

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing his supporters at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during the party's NDC meeting.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi: Indecisive or simply calculative?

logo

By  Benson Amadala  &  Derick Luvega

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has been described as a laid back and indecisive personality in his political career which dates back to 1989 when he was elected unopposed as MP for Sabatia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.