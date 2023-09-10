Talk of town: Ex-Kisumu MCA becomes laughing stock for working in home of ‘successor’

One of the pioneer MCAs in Kisumu County Assembly has become a laughing stock in the Lakeside City after he got a job as a handyman at the home of a current MCA.

His peers have questioned why he has reduced himself to doing menial jobs at the home of an MCA, a position he once held.

Occasionally, the man has been seen collecting garbage at the home, doing landscaping and even weeding flowers.

So passionate is the man at his job that every small piece of litter, he picks and dashes to throw into the bin in full glare of the MCA’s guests.

***

Is this politician being mistreated?

A political figure in the opposition camp recently complained bitterly of alleged mistreatment in political events.

The man who is an official of one of the main affiliate parties said some individuals were given preferential treatment when their parties do not have as many elected leaders.

He also raised issue with the presence of another politician who joined the opposition camp after last year’s polls, whose party he argues is not formally affiliated but who was being treated like a principal.

The official raised the matter during a recent high profile meeting.

***

State official misusing security detail

A senior government official seems to have decided to extend privileges granted to him because of his office to private enterprises where he has interests.

The man – who is entitled to security detail for himself, family and residences both, upcountry and in Nairobi – has extended the same to residential apartments.

Some of his tenants were recently shocked when officers showed up at one of his apartments in Langata.

Recently the man made an impromptu visit where he promised to ‘upgrade’ the residence. At least six officers now secure the residence at any given time.

***

Incumbent forced out

An incumbent administrator in a sports federation has thrown in the towel after learning that powerful forces are against his candidacy in next year’s election.

The administrator known for chest thumping and his foul mouth has accepted the decision despite bragging months back that he was a personal friend to an influential individual and would rule the federation for a long time.

He has communicated to his inner circles that he has taken the decision to bow out and is now planning to push for one of his allies to fight for the prestigious seat he is holding.

***

MPs put minister on notice

Members of a parliamentary committee chaired by the ruling Kenya Kwanza have put on notice a Cabinet Secretary whom they accused of visiting their constituencies to launch projects without their knowledge.

Despite the committee, which oversights the ministry, inviting the CS several times, he has not turned up and continues to fail to extend invitations to the MPs anytime he goes to their constituencies.

Our mole who is a member of the committee’s WhatsApp group intimated to us how the chairperson of the team ranted on the platform over the “misbehaviour”.

***

Intimidated chairman

“Orders from above”. That’s the sentence said to have prevented a parliamentary committee from summoning a powerful Cabinet Secretary over a sensitive matter the team wanted to investigate.

A mole whispered to Talk of Town how a closed session of the committee had unanimously agreed to summon the CS alongside another senior officer in charge of an institution that was recently on the spotlight for “turning rogue”.