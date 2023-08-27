Talk of Town: Ruto’s CS resorts to working late to avoid his kinsmen

A politician serving in President William Ruto’s Cabinet has designed a new way to block his kinsmen from crowding his air conditioned office.

The man is said to have for a long time complained of being disturbed by people from his ethnic community, who visit his office to ask for handouts and other assistance.

Initially, the man who has been in politics for years decided to keep away from the office until past 4 pm. But the individuals would stay put until late in the evening at the office lobby.

The man has since issued a new directive to security manning the building housing his office not to allow anyone in without an appointment.

***

Top official under siege from allies

Allies of a top official who has been facing seemingly co-ordinated attacks over his below par performance, character and conduct believe he is being targeted for “failing to eat with people properly.”

The man, whose critics have over the years labelled a poseur, is said to have refused to give in to demands to dish out money from State coffers and tenders under his control or even facilitate foreign travels complete with perks for well-connected individuals at the taxpayers’ cost.

He recently faced his critics in a meeting and his allies hope he will change to escape punishment from his boss.

***

Panel robs winner of job interview

Riddle, riddle: When and how does Number 4 become Number 1? Well, apparently at a high-profile job interview whose results were announced not too long ago.

Our source says the few honest panelists were shocked when the announcement was made as they had all known who was top of the pack.

It appears some dirty games were played behind the curtain with influential individuals pulling the strings and using the ethnic card to rule out the appointment of any of the top three.

It now remains to be seen how the new man in the hot seat will relate with those who know he was not the best candidate in the interviews.

***

Stir as pilot flies for 1km to pick CS

A Cabinet Secretary recently caused a stir following his excitement about helicopters.

The man, well-known to be obsessed with media publicity, recently compelled a pilot flying his chopper to pick him up from a distance barely a kilometre away.

This was despite availability of luxurious vehicles that had lined up to pick him and drive him to a second venue of his meeting, which was a walking-distance away.

The pilot is said to have been infuriated by the CS’s demands but could not resist.

***

Desperate politician shocks officials

A top political figure recently shocked officials of a troubled political party when he told them to deploy unorthodox means to shield the outfit from external interference.

The man advised the party officials to mobilise hundreds of protesters to disrupt the National Dialogue Committee meeting at Bomas of Kenya as a way of expressing their frustrations in the attempted to take over of the party.

Talk of Town moles overheard the man say that officials of the said outfit were too soft. He told them it would be difficult to help them when they were just sitting pretty. It was not immediately clear if the officials would heed the advice.

***

Leaders regret early celebrations

Officials of a popular sports entity recently met at a city restaurant to toast to what seemed like a successful coup after tossing out a rival faction from the helm.

But days later, the new group realised they had forgotten to capture the ‘instruments of power’ during the coup.

These include crucial documents relating to the entity’s registration, contacts with the regional and continental body affiliates and, crucially, passwords to the online system handling among others, transfer of players. F

ast forward, the new group is stuck and cannot operate ‘smoothly’.