Talk of town: ‘The powers that be’ save county boss from unending woes

A recently troubled county boss is now a happy man after ‘the powers that be’ intervened and saved him from unending woes.

The man who has been out of the country to avoid the dragnet of detectives flew back into the country after the intervention.

Our mole says the man made a call to one of the bosses of the investigative authorities to apologise after he wrote them a series of abusive text messages accusing them of taking sides in the investigations.

The investigative authorities had said they would go hard on him.

It remains to be seen whether the case will be dropped or fizzle out.

***

Who will accompany MP to Congo?

Staff of an MP are keeping a close watch over their boss on whom he will settle on for the upcoming East African parliamentary games in DR Congo.

The staff who were disappointed in last year’s games after their boss settled on two women from a different department are this time alert saying they must be given the slots and not outsiders who also have their share.

Our mole whispered to us that already the women paid a courtesy call to their boss last week in what is believed to be canvassing for the slots which are normally scrambled for because of the attractive allowances.

***

Family crying for justice

There are twists and turns in a saga involving a prominent family in Maasailand.

The family is in trouble and crying for justice after the local authorities moved to evict them from what they say is their ancestral land.

Our source says they believe that a decision, in which tens of acres of land were lost to an influential individual, was acquired through questionable means and they have sought the help of anti-corruption investigators to halt the eviction and have those involved investigated for their role.

***

Watching keenly as power grows

A top government official has set tongues wagging about his overbearing and micromanaging style, which has unnerved juniors.

The man, who has departed from the ways of his predecessor and set up his own communications and protocol team — unusual for his office — is said to terrorise junior state officials with threats of dismissal.

He is said to have trained his guns on wealthy parastatals and plans to engineer leadership changes to install people who share his vision.

Confident he has the backing of the powers that be, our mole says the man's powers are only beginning to show.

***

Living on edge after dressing down

A senior government official who was recently given a dressing down by her boss in front of juniors has resumed office, but is very worried about her stay.

She disappeared from office for close to two weeks following the embarrassing incident that came months after she was involved in yet another embarrassing saga.

The dressing down over her performance is said to have dented her ego forcing her to skip office and stay away from her staff, who were still reeling both in shock and excitement.

Our moles whisper that the official is now living on the edge since another powerful institution had also questioned her performance.

***

‘You should know people’

A County Executive Committee Member in Nyanza is a subject of discussion after his 'you-should-know-people' kind of behaviour got tongues wagging.

The member in charge of Finance blatantly refused to occupy a seat at the back of a room during a high-level meeting the county hosted, despite arriving after his boss - the governor had taken his seat.

His refusal to occupy the only available seats got people talking at his haughty demeanor. Efforts by a county director to help him find a seat in the front row proved futile, leading to a prolonged standoff before he left in a huff.