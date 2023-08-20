Talk of Town: Master of doublespeak? Bribe-seeking lawmaker exposed

A double-dealing vocal lawmaker has been exposed after his conversation demanding bribes from a witness was leaked.

A committee in which the MP sits has been investigating a matter in which citizens lost their money in a programme that has turned into a scandal.

The lawmaker from one of the Kenya Kwanza backyards has been one of the most vocal demanding that those involved be punished.

But away from media cameras, the man has been reaching out to the accused, asking for millions of shillings for protection from the committee.

***

Heat of being late at Ruto events

A parliamentary official is scared of losing his job after turning up late at presidential functions.

When President William Ruto hosted leaders at Sagana State Lodge, the man turned up late, making the President’s men to remove his reserved seat.

This week, he again turned up late at one of the devolution pre-summit events. He found himself in an embarrassing spot when he turned up late for tree-planting on the day Dr Ruto opened the conference.

Talk of Town moles say the man uses such events to “enjoy himself”, making him to wake up late for key functions.

***

Village cockerel crows in hiding

A senator who is also a lawyer and has always portrayed himself as smart is after all not that clever.

His schoolmates say he emerged bottom in his legal class at university. A classmate of the lawmaker whispered to Talk of Town that the senator can only talk in the absence of those who know him but will never brag in front of those he studied with at university and the Kenya School of Law.

The coursemate said he gets amazed at how the lawmaker has suddenly become an expert on matters he could barely comprehend while still at law school.

***

Ex-MP gets a dose of humiliation

A former MP in Western Kenya got the embarrassment of his life during the recent school games after being prevented from accessing the main VIP dais at Bukhungu stadium by youth demanding handouts.

The now broke politician was held hostage, forcing a popular sitting MP from the region to intervene and have him access the section.

Some of the young men were heard cursing the MP but one interjected and told them the politician had gone broke and has also been left by his third wife, a young woman he married when he wielded power and had money.

***

Cash hunter becomes the hunted

A county boss in the eye of a corruption scandal is said to have fallen out with his bosses, forcing him to fly out of the country to avoid the dragnet of detectives who are on his radar.

This week, Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths raided his private offices and took away materials believed to be important in the ongoing investigations.

This happened even as it emerged that a senior official in the devolved government who was dismissed a week ago has recorded a statement with police and is being treated as a whistleblower and witness in the saga.

Efforts by the embattled governor to send emissaries to his bosses for protection have borne no fruit.

***

Nightmarish Bunge Towers

The towering and modern Bunge Towers is a stuff of nightmare to MPs, staff and journalists alike.

Lawmakers find it difficult to locate committee rooms and their way out after deliberations. This week, some honourable MPs and members of the fourth estate could not find their way out and moved around the building after attending committee meetings.

A security officer who was guarding one of the floors came to the rescue of the now stranded and confused group.