Take William Ruto’s money but vote for me, says Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to elect him in the August 9 polls, promising to build a united country free from the chains of corruption and ethnicity.

Addressing residents in Tharaka-Nithi County on Sunday where he held a public rally after attending church service at Marimanti Methodist Church, Mr Odinga urged locals to rally behind his bid for the top seat.

Mr Odinga, who also criss-crossed Embu, Laikipia and Nyandarua counties, promised to initiate more development projects in the 5.1 million vote-rich Mt Kenya region if he wins.

Accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Azimio executive director Raphael Tuju, Mr Odinga said corruption is to blame for the high cost of living and joblessness among youths. He said Kenyans were hardworking and the government collects a lot of money as revenue but instead of going back to the people, it ends up in the pockets of a few individuals in power.

“I will make Kenya a country of all people and not a few individuals who steal public resources and use it to buy power by bribing Kenyans during elections,” said Mr Odinga.

He accused Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto of stealing public money and using it to bribe Kenyans pretending to be generous. He asked Kenyans to take the DP’s money but vote for the right leaders who will respect their resources.

Mr Odinga said in his government education will be free from primary to university and he will ensure graduates get jobs to help themselves and their parents.

He dismissed DP Ruto’s wheelbarrows and bottom-up narratives saying that graduates require decent jobs and not pushing wheelbarrows.

Ms Karua asked residents of Mt Kenya region to vote for Mr Odinga to the last person, promising that she will ensure their interests and those of other Kenyans are addressed.

She said their team is known for fighting corruption and advocating for human rights and that if given a chance, they will slay the dragon of corruption that has held the country hostage.

“While our team has a history of fighting corruption, our main competitors are known for stealing public money and grabbing public and private lands,” said Ms Karua.

She said for the first time, Kenya has a chance of having a female deputy president and urged women to vote for Mr Odinga overwhelmingly.

Mr Munya and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed urged the Meru region residents to avoid being outside the government by voting for Mr Odinga.

The CS said Mr Odinga’s government will continue with reforms in the agriculture sector and ensure that crops grown in the region are considered for value addition.

Mr Mohamed said Dr Ruto declined to pick Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate despite receiving overwhelming support from other Kenya Kwanza members because he has no regard for him and his backyard.

Jubilee senatorial candidate Paul Mugambi said unlike in the past elections, Tharaka-Nithi County and Mt Kenya region will on August 9 vote for Mr Odinga overwhelmingly.

“As you elect Mr Odinga, vote for him a team of legislators who will help him deliver the development promises that he is giving,” said Mr Mugambi.

The Azimio sibling rivalry was witnessed among gubernatorial candidates Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia (Narc Kenya), Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima (Wiper) and Prof Erastus Njoka (Jubilee).

The supporters of the three candidates engaged in a shouting competition, almost disrupting the meeting and forcing Mr Odinga and Ms Karua to intervene.