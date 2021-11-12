Storm over letter on ‘starving’ William Ruto guards

AP officers

AP officers from Security of Government Buildings Unit are shown around Deputy President William Ruto’s official residence in Karen on August 25, 2021 after taking over from the GSU.


 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • In August, the state withdrew GSU officers who had been guarding the DP’s residences since he took office.
  • The GSU officers from the G-Company were replaced by officers drawn from the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) unit.

The controversy surrounding Deputy President William Ruto’s security has resurfaced following a letter raising concerns about the welfare of Administration Police officers deployed to guard his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.