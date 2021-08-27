DP William Ruto expresses fears amid security changes

The Office of Deputy President William Ruto has expressed fears regarding his personal security following recent changes in his protection detail.

In a terse letter to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the DP's office alleges malice is behind the move.

DP Ruto did not did not leave his Karen residence all Friday, just a day after his security detail was downgraded.

"Is it the case that suspicious persons in AP uniform have been deployed at the residence with orders to facilitate sinister schemes against the Deputy President?" the letter signed by his chief of staff, Amb Ken Osinde, charges.

On Friday, it emerged that the National Police Service switched some of the drivers attached to the DP. Additionally, the Kenya Prisons Service has recalled some of its officers who had been seconded to Dr Ruto’s security detail.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso did not respond to nation.africa's queries on the latest changes by press time.

However, Dr Ruto’s spokesman, Emmanuel Taalam, confirmed the new development on Friday.

While the extent of the security downgrade is still unknown, it was not immediately clear whether there would be more changes.

Before Thursday, Dr Ruto had more than 70 General Service Unit (GSU) commandoes assigned to guard his official and private properties, dozens of close protection bodyguards, drivers from the Kenya Prisons Service and AP officers to carry out his errands.

An Administration Police Officer mans the entrance to Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County on August 26, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

DP Ruto is now demanding an explanation for yesterday's withdrawal of GSU officers.

Mr Osinde, in the Friday letter, said the decision contravened Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 Section 5 (e).