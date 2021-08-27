DP William Ruto expresses fears amid security changes

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a media briefing at his Karen residence on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Office of Deputy President William Ruto has expressed fears regarding his personal security following recent changes in his protection detail.

