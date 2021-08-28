William Ruto
My life is in danger, DP Ruto tells police boss

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said his life is in danger following the downgrading of his security detail, even as it emerged that the government might not yet be done with the changes it is instituting in his protection.

