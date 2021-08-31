Two sue police IG over removal of Ruto's GSU guards

William Ruto AP officers

DP William Ruto with AP officers at his official residence in Karen. Two Thirdway Alliance party officials have moved to court seeking to have the withdrawal of GSU officers from the DP's residences declared illegal.

Photo credit: DPPS
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The row over the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding Deputy President William Ruto’s official residences has now moved to court, with two Kenyans challenging the move, arguing that it is politically instigated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.