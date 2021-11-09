Ida Odinga

Mama Ida Odinga addressing mourners during the burial of Bishop Mwayi Abiero at Alwala Secondary School in Seme, Kisumu County on November 6, 2021.

| Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Storm in ODM over Ida Odinga consensus proposal

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A political storm is brewing in Nyanza after opposition chief Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, waded into the region’s politics as she seeks to curtail a possible falling out among close allies of her husband during party nominations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.