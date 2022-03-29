Sonko: How Kalonzo made peace between Uhuru and myself

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has revealed that it is Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who helped broker a truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself.

The flamboyant politician said the former vice-president played a critical role in mending his strained relationship with the Head of State.

The two were at the same event at the weekend – the burial of former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s mother in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The former senator disclosed that Mr Musyoka intervened as a peacemaker and helped end the war of words between the two political leaders.

“Kalonzo brokered peace between me and the President. He intervened so that we could have peace. You know he is a renowned peacemaker,” Mr Sonko told the Nation.

Without going into details, he praised Mr Musyoka for being a shrewd negotiator.

“I cannot disclose any information regarding the matter but you know the Wiper leader is known for being a firm believer in peace and is also good in negotiations,” he said.

Mr Sonko had been at loggerheads with the President since his impeachment in December 2020.

The two fell out as a result of the ouster, with Mr Sonko insisting that his removal from office was illegal and the “powers that be” had a hand in it.

He still maintains that his removal from office was illegal and the Supreme Court will vindicate him.

“I feel that my impeachment was illegal as it was political. You know I was not rejected by the people,” he said.

After his removal, the former Makadara MP launched a diabolical tirade against the President.

He would express his displeasure with the President and his administration on numerous occasions, often using personal attacks to make his point.

Mr Sonko even said he wished Mr Kenyatta would be impeached the same way “he made me become a former governor before the end of my time”.

“I hate you, Your Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. You are the worst President,” the politician sensationally stated on January 4, 2021.

He regretted pledging his loyalty to the President, only for him to take over the running of the city through Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

The former governor also accused officials from the Office of the President of intimidating politicians.

“Wanjikus, myself included, are fed up with the dictatorial leadership of our once upon a time beloved President whom I used to love with all my heart. There was a time I was even ready to lose my life because of supporting him,” he added.

Although the President bit his tongue for a while, he fired a salvo, deriding the former governor for failing to run the city despite claiming he was youthful, adding that he was only preoccupied with wearing fancy “goggles”.

The President also admitted to having instigated the removal of the governor, who did not heed his advice that he needed help to run the city.

“He has now resorted to insulting me. I have no problem with that, because everyone can see work in Nairobi is headed in the right direction,” said the President in Sagana in January last year.

Earlier this month, Mr Sonko resigned from Jubilee and maintained that he left voluntarily.