Why Christianity and politics is an explosive mix

For the better part of last year and a bit of 2022, Alfred Arita kept his Facebook followers updated with posts on how he would wrestle for – and win – the West Murirango parliamentary seat in Nyamira County. He also shared his plans for the people of the constituency.

Then, over a week ago, the missionary, who operates under the aegis of Alfred Arita Ministries, dropped a bombshell. He was quitting the race.

“This decision comes after close to three months of some honest personal soul searching, deep reflection, wide consultations and quality prayers,” he said.

Although Arita never delved into details, anecdotal evidence shows that we are in a political season when anything goes and many will do whatever it takes to bag a political seat. The church, being a magnet for worshippers each week, is a fertile hunting ground.

Because of this, snake oil salesmen, charlatans, the flotsam and jetsam of society – in general men and women with the morals of a brothel owner – all rush to church to be identified as Christians.

For genuine believers, the stakes are usually high, and some opt to drop out of the race altogether.

Just around the same time Arita was announcing his withdrawal from contesting, he shared the frustrations of a close friend of his (name withheld) who is running for a parliamentary seat in one of the Luo Nyanza counties.

The exasperated man said what he was learning on the ground was that it was hard to be a Christian and engage in politics at the same time.

"Firstly, one needs full pockets all the time because voters believe that whoever is contesting must have enough money to dish out. When you don't have enough money to give tokens here and there plus fundraiser contributions, they (voters) don't take you seriously,” the candidate said.

“That is not all. Opponents with branded cars and speakers singing all night are perceived as more serious aspirants than those without such political razzmatazz.

Well-choreographed propaganda

“Secondly, you need more lies because voters seem to love it more than the truth. My brother, I have discovered that truth doesn't make sense to voters. Blatant liars command such attention and support.

“You have to lie about what you will do for them because you haven't been in that office after all. You also must peddle small lies here and there about your opponents.”

He also cited the need to “have more well-choreographed propaganda about your competitors because it spreads faster than the best ideology. It also shifts perceptions.”

“Lastly, and what is more challenging to me, it is like you must constantly sing about your party leader in every meeting as you attack his opponents, who are not necessarily your enemies.

“That has been the most challenging for me as a Christian and that is why most of my supporters feel like I am a mole within their party. No room for neutrality."

This is probably what pushes people like Osborne Osanjo, a deacon with a Seventh Day Adventist church on the outskirts of London, to conclude that politics and Christianity do not mix.

“I don’t personally believe Christians should meddle in politics. That’s my personal belief, so I don’t vote at all. I don’t vote and it’s a personal conviction. But I don’t judge those who vote,” he said in an interview with the Nation.

But talking to other Christians, the narrative that comes out is that politics is indeed a dirty game and it is for that reason Christians must join it and try to make a difference.

Pastor Gibson Anduvate of International Christian Centre (ICC), a Kenya Assemblies of God congregation in Nairobi, says Christians are needed in politics. He quotes Proverbs 29:2: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

Balkanising the country

“Christians have the right to vie for leadership positions and they must do it in a way that adds value to the political scene. If they join politics and join the bandwagon then they will not be living up to their calling,” he said.

Kenya is once again in the season when some political leaders will seek to balkanise the country into political silos, warned Dr Calisto Odede, the presiding bishop of Christ is The Answer Ministries (CITAM).

People from a certain region are expected to support a leader from that region and going against the grain can have devastating consequences on the perceived traitor. Unfortunately, he says, even some men and women of the cloth have been caught up in the divisions.

For his part, communication specialist Kaplich Barsito believes that Christians have every right to take part in politics.

“Politics is wielded in the society and Christians are part of the society. So until they are called to heaven by rapture or death, Christians are called upon to be ambassadors of Christ including the political arena, which they should see as a mission field.”

Barsito should know, having served in senior positions, including a stint as a personal assistant to Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka when the latter was vice-president.

Talking of Musyoka, he is the senior-most politician publicly touting his born-again credentials. He has been commended by his admirers for taking his time before committing to a political cause. They attribute this to his Christian beliefs.

Not so for Alfred Ng’ang’a. The journalist turned PR guru sees Musyoka differently.

Challenging political terrain

“As for Kalonzo, Christian or not, he would do better if he consulted widely and learnt to be a team player. He seems to be a man in a hurry to bag the prize at any expense. That exposes him to many risks, including perhaps falling into traps when carrots are dangled,” Ng’ang’a said.

“A man of his stature must rely on the counsel of his trusted lieutenants. The lieutenants must scrutinise documents and ensure legal and public interest soundness before he puts pen to paper. His communication aides do a fine job but must also control his messaging. Few leaders do well with spontaneous messaging.”

But Barsito counters with this: “I have served under the former vice-president and we are also friends. I can say for sure that he has done his best to remain true to his Christian walk and integrity as he navigates the challenging political terrain.”

Another politician proud of his deep Christian faith is Deputy President William Ruto. The man with a fighting chance of succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta has been an ally of the Church for a long time, donating money all over the country for one project after another.

This has not gone down well with his detractors, who allege, without proof, that the man has been involved in some Chinese accounting to land into such huge amounts.

With all the allegations and claims of impropriety against him, Barsito said: “I have known the DP and Mama Rachel since 1990, especially in interactions at the North Rift Evangelistic Team (NORET), where he was a strong preacher and founder member.