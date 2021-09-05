Rival groups clash as Ruto visits Keini for church service

The church in Mbiriri, Kieni in Nyeri

The church in Mbiriri, Kieni in Nyeri County where DP Ruto and his allies were expected to attend Sunday service on September 5, 2021. Rival groups clashed ahead of the DP’s arrival.

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

Several people have been injured following confrontations by rival groups in Mbiriri, Kieni in Nyeri County where Deputy President William Ruto is attending a church service.

