Rival groups clash as Ruto visits Keini for church service
Several people have been injured following confrontations by rival groups in Mbiriri, Kieni in Nyeri County where Deputy President William Ruto is attending a church service.
The DP is accompanied by members of parliament and politicians allied to him.
Chaos broke out earlier in the morning ahead of the DP's arrival, with rival political groups clashing.
The clashes were triggered by an attempt to block the church service.
Already, two churches had withdrawn their invitations to the DP to attend service.
More to follow...