DP Ruto: I know the deep state too well to be rigged out

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said that he is an insider in the government and therefore cannot be rigged out of the August 9 General Elections.

He said his position as the second in command puts him in an exclusive spotlight in which he is able to single out vote-rigging attempts.

The DP also exuded confidence of a win in the coming polls following a series of wins in Msambweni, Juja and Kiambaa constituencies.

" I am the Deputy President; do you think that there is any deep state that I do not know about? Do you think that there is a system I do not know about? If you look at me, do I look like someone whose votes can be stolen? They should look for someone else," he said.

Dr Ruto said that he had defeated ODM in the Msambweni by-election in 2020 and “the 'deep state' did not change anything.”

"We also defeated them in Juja and did the same for Kiambaa where it is President Uhuru's Kenyatta's home and he didn't do anything," he said.

He also said that the United Democratic Party (UDA) will negotiate a truce to end internal wrangles and competition among allies in the Coast region.

Yesterday in Kwale County, the DP struck a deal between UDA senatorial aspirants Mr Anthony Yama and former Coast Development Authority Chairperson Mshenga Ruga.

Mr Yama now has a direct UDA ticket.

“I have spoken to these two and Mr Ruga has stepped down for his brother Mr Yama. We have, however, promised him a nomination so that he will also be part of the government once we win the elections, " he said.

Dr Ruto added that he would also have negoatited democracy with Woman Representative aspirants to single out one candidate for the party.

He spoke in Ukunda, Kwale County, during the third of his Coastal tour campaigns.

He was accompanied by some of the Coast MPs and other leaders from across the country who used the chance to campaign for him saying that he will deliver campaign pledges.

"After the nominations, we are going to come back to Kwale and sign a charter of the demands of the people. Which immediately after the election we will start implementing them one by one," Dr Ruto assured his supporters.

He said Coast leaders had picked Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya to represent them in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and hopefully in the next government, because of his track record as a governor.

Dr Ruto said he was responsible for the economic development of Kwale including providing medical equipment in hospitals, technical training colleges, supply of electricity and construction of roads in the remote areas.

Mr Mvurya used the platform to hit out at former Agriculture Principal Secretary Prof Hamadi Boga and his counterpart Safina Kwekwe who are angling to take over the county’s leadership.

Mr Mvurya is supporting his deputy, Fatuma Achani to t be the next governor.

He urged residents to vote for Dr Ruto who will ensure that there is development in Kwale including that of Shimoni Port and the completion of the Kwale-Kinango road which is a key road that has never been tarmacked.

He was accompanied by UDA Chairperson Johnstone Muthama, Msambweni MP Feisal Bader, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, Lungalunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, Matuga MP Kassim Tandandaza, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki among other leaders.