Deputy President William Ruto who on March 7, 2022 said he will install a parallel tallying centre to keep in check the transmission of results from polling stations to the election headquarters in the August 9 polls.

Ruto to run parallel vote tallying centre

By  Collins Omulo  &  Irene Mugo

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto will install a parallel tallying centre to keep in check the transmission of results from polling stations to the election headquarters in the August 9 polls.

