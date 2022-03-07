Deputy President William Ruto has reassured his supporters of full confidence in the Kenya electoral process, saying his election cannot be stolen.”

Dr Ruto, who is on tour in the United Kingdom for three days, was speaking at a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kenyan diaspora event at Holiday Inn Hotel in London, where he cleared the air surrounding the controversial issue of vote-rigging in the coming general election.

“If you look at me, I am not the type that anybody can steal their votes from. It is not possible,” Dr Ruto said, while responding to a question from a member of the audience.

He added: “Let me give you my word that this election will not be stolen and I have full confidence in our electoral processes.”

Ruto: I am too smart to have my election stolen

The deputy president said he was confident of victory in the August election following a series of wins in Msambweni, Juja and Kiambaa, with the latter demonstrating the impossibility of vote-rigging in Kenya.

“The only thing they (handshake team) can do is maybe to cause violence. However, even on that, we shall not allow it to happen,” he said.

Dr Ruto challenged his primary opponent ODM leader Raila Odinga to publicly pronounce his commitment to concede defeat should he lose the election.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika are among the leaders who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to United Kingdom. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

He also slammed his opponents for criticizing his international outreach to ensure there is a free, fair and peaceful election.

At the London meeting, Dr Ruto was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

Dr Ruto is later scheduled to discuss opportunities and outlook for change arising from Kenya’s upcoming general election at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in Chatham House