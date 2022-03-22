Son of ex-Cabinet minister Nyagah launches State House bid

The son of the late former Cabinet minister Joseph Nyagah has declared his interest in running for the presidency in the August 9 polls.

Mr Jeremiah John Mwaniki joins a growing list of aspirants in the State House race.

Announcing his bid at the Kutus Sifa Gardens in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday, Mr Mwaniki, 44, said he is the ideal candidate for the Mt Kenya region. He said he will vie for the presidency as an independent candidate.

Mr Mwaniki said he threw his hat into the ring after realising that Mt Kenya residents had been "orphaned".

"As far as I'm concerned, the Mt Kenya region doesn’t have a presidential candidate who is the choice of the residents. That is why I have offered myself to be their candidate for the top seat," he said, adding that he would launch his campaigns in two weeks’ time.

Confusion

He observed that Mt Kenya is in a state of confusion as residents do not know whom to vote for as President.

"The region is in a political crisis and it is high time we got organised lest we miss the presidency. Some leaders from elsewhere are saying that we have produced a President in the past and, therefore, we should not field another one this year. This is unacceptable," Mr Mwaniki said.

He lamented that some leaders from the region had bought the idea that Mt Kenya should forget the presidency.

"Our own leaders are also confusing us and have forgotten the politics of this region. We have always competed for the presidency and it is known," he said.

Honour his father

Mr Mwaniki also said he wants to vie for the seat to honour his late father, who had indicated before he died that he would run for President this year after he failed to capture the seat in 2017.

"I'm following in my father's footsteps to redeem Kenyans who are suffering due to the high cost of living," he said.

He noted that farm inputs are unaffordable to Mt Kenya residents whose mainstay is farming and promised to address the problem once he is elected.

He also promised to eradicate corruption and revive the economy.

"I have never stolen anyone's money. I have not traded with Kenya. I'm clean and fighting corruption will start from the State House," he said.

‘Many yet to decide’

He dismissed as a falsehood that a majority of Kenyans are supporting the Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza political camps.

"A majority of Kenyans are yet to decide where they will be politically. They are fed up with big political parties which have owners. Very soon they will throw their weight behind an independent candidate," he said.

Disintegrate

He predicted that major political coalitions will disintegrate after nominations.

"Some politicians will not be happy after nominations and they will leave the coalitions. The coalitions will be so weak that Kenyans will forget them and vote for an independent candidate," he said.

Mr Mwaniki said he is proud to be from the Mbeere, one of the smallest tribes in Kenya.

He said even small tribes could produce a competent head of state and asked Kenyans to support him.