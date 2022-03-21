Safina party endorses Jimi Wanjigi to run for president

Safina party has endorsed businessman Jimi Wanjigi to run for president on its ticket in the August 9 General Elections.

The decision was arrived at Monday during the party's National Delegates Congress (NDC) held at the Bomas of Kenya and which was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Safina Secretary-General John Wamagata said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had earlier proposed amendments to its constitution to allow any member who is not the party leader to vie for the top seat.

"Safina NEC then resolved to have Mr Wanjigi to be the presidential flag bearer in the August 9 elections," Mr Wamagata said.

The delegates then endorsed the changes and approved Mr Wanjigi's candidature.

Work with UDA

Safina leader Paul Muite said if the party forms government, it will work with DP Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

"Since Safina shares the same vision with UDA, we shall invite UDA to form government if we win. Lakini ya Mungu ni mengi. If you (DP Ruto) win, invite us to form part of your government," Mr Muite said.

Mr Wanjigi said is elected, his administration will turn around the country's economy and end runaway corruption.

"We must end this state capture. The state has been taken over by economic terrorists and the state capture has suffocated Kenyans. We must liberate them from this bondage," Mr Wanjigi said.