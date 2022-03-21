Businesswoman Grita Muthoni launches bid for State House

Businesswoman Grita Muthoni on Sunday officially launched her presidential bid on the Ford Asili ticket, making her the first female candidate in the race for the country’s top seat in the August 9 elections.

Ms Muthoni is the chairperson and president of the Kenya Going Green Campaign, which aims to plant 50 million trees by the end of 2023.

Speaking in Nairobi, Ms Muthoni promised to fight for the economic future of ordinary people, revamp the manufacturing sector, increase agricultural productivity, attract investments, improve education and provide quality health for all if elected.

Wealth creation

“We recognise the need for wealth creation as well as the need for equitable wealth distribution, thereby creating a perfect balance that promotes poverty reduction,” Ms Muthoni said.

She said that Ford Asili held its national delegates conference and that it will be relaunched as it unveils her as its presidential candidate.

“I won’t say much right now. I hear we have two horses (in the presidential race); we are waiting for the leaders. Horses can join horses and leaders can join leaders,” Ms Muthoni quipped.

Gender balance

The presidential aspirant said the Constitution demands gender balance and equitable distribution of national resources, something she said she will make a reality if elected.

“I will make this a reality. I will tap into all potential sources of income, ensuring that no individual or community will be marginalised irrespective of age, gender, race or religion,” Ms Muthoni said.

She criticised the Jubilee administration, accusing it of “bad governance and poor leadership”, adding that she is ready to take the country forward.

“Kenya is at rock bottom in our social, political, and economic reforms agenda thanks to bad governance and poor leadership. With your support and collaboration, I intend to move Kenyans from ‘human wrongs’ to ‘human rights’, thus providing the dignity everybody deserves,” Ms Muthoni said.