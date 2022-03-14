Zoning headache for Raila, Ruto in nominations 

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses wananchi at Giampampo Primary School in Tharaka Nithi County during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga recently said there will be no joint nominations in Azimio la Umoja.
  • In Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Musalia and Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya prefer zoning. 

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance chief William Ruto face a nominations headache as they seek to glue together all their coalition partners ahead of the primaries.

