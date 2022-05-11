Sibling rivalry? Muthama skips DP Ruto's Machakos rally

Cracks are beginning to emerge in the leadership of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns in Machakos, a day after Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua announced his move to join the alliance and proceeded to hold a public rally in Tala.

The rally was attended by United Democratic party leader William Ruto, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula among other coalition leaders.

Conspicuously absent was UDA Party chairman Johnson Muthama, who hosted a team of UDA Presidential Campaign, South Eastern at his Mua Hills as the rally in Tala went on.

The team led by Former Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti, former Kathiani MP Kaindi and Mr Moses Banda issued a press briefing at Mr Muthama's home in the absence of Mr Muthama.

Mr Muteti said the team comprised of 27 members had the mandate to coordinate Dr Ruto's presidential campaigns in the region under the party chairman Mr Muthama.

While welcoming Machakos County governor Dr Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance the team said any new parties joining the alliance should not come with demands but should respect the founder members as 'the first wife' in the coalition arrangement.

"We welcome all partners to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance but remind them not to come with demands but to respect us because we are like the first wife," said Mr Moses Banda who is the resource mobilization coordinator in the team.

Mr Banda said Dr Ruto was a visionary leadership who was concerned about the welfare of the country and should not be unnecessary dragged into regional politics.

He said the region had not demanded for a Deputy President slot as their interests were being taken care by the party Chairman Mr Muthama.

Mr Muteti on his part said there were negotiations in the coalition to build consensus on the candidates to field for various seats meaning some parties may not field candidates in some positions.

He added that in the event that there was no agreement reached, the voters will have to decide in the ballot.

Governor Mutua's Maendeleo Chap Chap party has already nominated Deputy governor Francis Maliti to vie for governor while UDA has Mr Muthama as the governor candidate and this is expected to cause friction within the coalition.

Separately, Machakos Town MP Dr Victor Munyaka welcomed Dr Mutua to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance but warned him he should not expect to be forgiven for the 'sins' he has committed against the people of Machakos.

While issuing bursary cheques to needy beneficiaries on the same day the Tala rally was held Dr Munyaka said governor Mutua should first do a forensic audit of the

"Even though governor Mutua has come to Kenya Kwanza I will not fear to tell him that the County government has been mismanaged under his watch. There was a lot of looting to an extent that there are no drugs in hospital and I therefore ask him to first do a forensic audit of his government," said Mr Munyaka while issuing bursaries at Muumandu primary school grounds in his constituency.