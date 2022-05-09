Alfred Mutua: I now pledge my loyalty to DP Ruto

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ditched Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance accusing the Raila Odinga led coalition of blackmailing small parties.

Speaking in Nairobi, Dr Mutua said that he has signed an agreement with Kenya Kwanza.

“I already have a copy unlike that for Azimio. I will transverse Kenya campaigning for William Ruto as I believe he is the best president to take Kenya forward,” he said.