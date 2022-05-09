Alfred Mutua: I now pledge my loyalty to DP Ruto

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua addressing journalists in Nairobi on May 9,2022. Governor Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party has exited Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru I Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ditched Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition for Kenya Kwanza Alliance accusing the Raila Odinga led coalition of blackmailing small parties.

Speaking in Nairobi, Dr Mutua said that he has signed an agreement with Kenya Kwanza.

“I already have a copy unlike that for Azimio. I will transverse Kenya campaigning for William Ruto as I believe he is the best president to take Kenya forward,” he said.

Related

Also Read: Kalonzo is subverting Raila State House bid, Mutua says

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said that their agreement with Kenya Kwanza is very open and has no zoning adding: “we shall be in government one way or the other.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.