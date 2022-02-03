National Assembly.

National Assembly chambers. Another showdown looms in Parliament pitting allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga against those of DP Ruto over the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Showdown looms as Ruto, Raila allies debate Election Bill 

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • A total of 62 lawmakers voted against reduction of the publication period, with only 42 voting for it.
  • Handshake team had to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the second reading of the Bill.

