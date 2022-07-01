Show of might as Azimio team lands in seven choppers for rally

It was a show of might as Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i landed in Nyamira for several rallies in seven choppers.

Thousands of Nyamira residents donned in orange and white caps representing the Azimio colours came out to receive them.

Residents were put at bay as the choppers landed with a huge cloud of dust covering them. Residents fought to move closer to the airborne machines.

Police had a difficult time controlling the excited crowd with the Master of Ceremony pleading with people to observe their safety.



Mr Odinga and Ms Karua rubbished the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which was launched on Thursday by Deputy President William Ruto.

The duo said that it failed to factor in how they are planning to fight corruption, noting that a country cannot develop with massive graft eating into its economy.

They said the development promises were similar to those pledged in 2017 and are no longer applicable.

They said most lack a clear implementation plan and are unrealistic.

Mr Odinga called for support from the Gusii region ahead of the August General Election saying he will not let the region down in terms of development projects may he get the presidency which he said he is sure of.

Fight the common enemies

“We have now come for the third liberation and this time round I want you to stand with me to fight the common enemies, Illiteracy, disease and poverty in our county .Let us all rise up and do away with leaders who are giving false promises,” Mr Odinga said.

Ms Karua condemned the Gusii stadium chaos where she was on Thursday tear gased, forcing her to abruptly end her speech.

"I cannot be scared by such small smoke. I came here today to tell you that we will defeat them. I came here to tell you that our government will take care of women needs as well as youths, men, the elderly and persons living with disability," said Ms Karua.

Mr Odinga took the opportunity to drum up support for Dr Matiang’i, whom he assured that he will be a key person in his government.

" I have come here at home with your son Matiang’i. He is the person who is fought most by the other team. If they accidentally form the next government, they will start with him. Do you want that? asked Mr Odinga as the crowd assured they will protect Dr Matiang’i by voting the former premier and other Azimio leaders in the counties.

Mr Odinga said that Matiang'is good work is known and that whoever wishes to fight the Interior CS should start with him.

'I will defend your son. Together, we will complete the development projects we have promised, " said Mr Odinga.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who attended the rallies said he admires Dr Matiang’i who is not a coward.