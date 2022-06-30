Police officer arrested for throwing teargas at Martha Karua Kisii rally

A police officer has been arrested in Kisii for allegedly discharging a tear gas canister at a rally that was attended by Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua.

"The said officer is currently in custody assisting with further investigation to unravel all circumstances surrounding the incident," said the National Police Service Spokesman Bruno Shioso.

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition rally at Gusii stadium ended in disarray after the tear gas canister blew up just immediately after Ms Karua stood to address the gathering.

The incident made everyone run to safety with Ms Karua being evacuated to safety immediately by police officers.

Teargas cannister ends Karua's rally prematurely

Top politicians in the rally had addressed the gathering and when Ms Karua stood to talk, a teargas canister blew up from near the dais.

An unknown number of people were injured in the fracas with women who were seated next to the dais being the major victims.

Later, the residents turned on the uniformed security officers whom they pelted with stones after word went round that the teargas canister may have been blown by one of them.