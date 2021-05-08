Ruto’s allies defend move to support BBI Bill despite opposing it in rallies

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto, who supported the BBI bill in the National Assembly on Thursday night, yesterday defended their actions, noting they did it for the people.

The vote of Mr Ruto’s allies has sent tongues wagging on whether his perceived support in Mt Kenya will last for long.

Some of his allies, who have been critical of BBI, voted for the passing of the very law they have been attacking in political rallies and in his presence.

MPs who spoke to the Nation said the issue of 70 additional constituencies, mixed messages from the DP and pressure from the Executive and ODM leader Raila Odinga, were the reasons many of them voted “yes”.

Mr Ruto has been on record saying that the change of the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a waste of time and resources and should be ignored.

Yesterday, Mr Ruto put on a brave face on Twitter saying the vote was welcome “since Kenya is a democratic country arguing that it is turn for Kenyans to have a say on the document”.

“Being a democracy, the National Assembly voted on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 and so will the Senate. When the people’s turn comes, they too will vote and we will march on. We should respect everyone’s decision and accept democratic outcomes, all views make us stronger together,” said DP Ruto.

'Lost political glory'

MPs David Sankok (nominated), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Purity Kathambi (Njoro), David Gikaria (Nakuru East) and Malulu Injendi (Malava), who recently warmed up to the Tangatanga camp, Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) and Ngunjiri Kimani (Bahati), a vocal critic of President Kenyatta, voted for the Bill.

Mr Sankok, an ardent defender of the DP told the Saturday Nation that he voted for “yes” in order to block the bill going to referendum, which will give ODM boss Raila Odinga an opportunity to redeem what he described as ‘lost political glory’.

He says that he was also compelled by more resources going to devolved units as well as inclusivity, which Mr Sankok argues that will not be implemented through ‘tribal lens’.

Mr Sankok added: “The BBI is not a bad thing in entirety, I support the idea of more resources being allocated to the counties hence more development. It is also a good thing when it comes to inclusivity which when implemented from affirmative point of view, it will be a panacea of election skirmishes and the obvious characters not rejecting election results.”

According to Mr Ngunjiri, he supported the bill because it is of benefit to Nakuru people.

“I voted without being influenced by anyone and that does not amount to betrayal of my friend Ruto. The BBI bill is good for Nakuru County and that is the important issue,” said the Bahati MP.

Additional constituencies

He added: “Our hustler movement is based on a bottom-up approach. Getting five more constituencies and more funds to the county governments means we will have more development at the grassroots level. I have always been at the frontline to campaign for one man, one shilling, one vote. My conscience therefore could not allow me to vote against more money to the grassroots.”

For Mr Injendi, he could not resist additional two constituencies and counties getting more resources and that is why he voted in support of the Bill.

Mr Injendi says that since 2013, top positions in the country – president and deputy president have been held by only two tribes and BBI is increasing it to at least five major communities.

Chepalungu MP, who in February joined Tangatanga brigade when Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) boss Isaac Ruto threw his support behind DP Ruto, said the referendum should be delinked from 2022 politics.

He says that CCM has been pushing for more resources to the grassroots hence he had to support the BBI bill for the sake of more resources to the counties.

Mr Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and his Kaloleni counterpart Paul Katana, told the Saturday Nation that Kilifi County getting four more constituencies means more resources thus they voted “yes”.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi, who is also MP for Kuresoi North, said he abstained because he had to remain neutral since he controls the Committee of the Whole House, which goes through the Bill clause by clause before the Third Reading.

Whip his troops

“Speaker was controlling the part of voting and he cannot vote, for me, I am allowed to vote, but I thought it was wise for me to remain neutral because I am in charge of the Committee of the Whole House,”

Murang’a Senator Irung’u Kangata disclosed that Dr Ruto did not whip his troops and a number of the legislators shifted their stand last-minute due to 70 additional constituencies.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said the DP gave everybody the liberty to cast their vote where their conscience led them to noting that they are not distracted from their main agenda, which is to succeed President Kenyatta.

According to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Tangatanga MPs had agreed on Thursday morning to vote in the manner which their conscience wanted and what happened should not be interpreted that DP has no support in the National Assembly.

Unlike his handshake partner ODM boss Odinga, whose troops voted “yes” like he wanted, some MPs elected on President Kenyatta’s Jubilee voted “no”, cementing their rebellion.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro accused the proponents of the BBI for ‘being insensitive’ to the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“The BBI has no consequence on the welfare of Kenyans. We have seen job losses, increased prices of basic commodities stemming from oil prices, focus now should be on how to make our country said Mr Nyoro, adding that the process is clouded in deception and political comanship.