Ruto’s allies defend move to support BBI Bill despite opposing it in rallies

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • DP William Ruto has for months publicly opposed the BBI process.
  • The DP has always held the view that constitutional reforms is not a priority.
     

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto, who supported the BBI bill in the National Assembly on Thursday night, yesterday defended their actions,  noting they did it for the people.

