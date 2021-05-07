Ruto allies play in divided camp during BBI voting in Parliament 

National Assembly

The National Assembly in session.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some 302 MPs in the 349-strong National Assembly participated in the vote.
  • The Bill will be submitted to the President who will then transmit it to the IEBC.


Divisions rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in the National Assembly yesterday, although most of them still voted against the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

